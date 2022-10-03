Despite investigators’ lack of concrete evidence putting him at the scene of the crime, the suspect accused of killing 18-year-old Randon Lee during a summer drug deal will be held without bond.

During a preliminary hearing Monday morning, District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis revoked the bond of Reuben Gulley, 20, of Saraland, on the basis of the alleged murder being committed while Gulley was out on bond for illegal possession of marijuana and codeine, which he was charged with earlier this year.

Lee was shot June 24 while at the First Stop gas station on St. Stephens Road in Prichard, where investigators have said he had planned to meet Gulley to sell him marijuana.

On Monday, Prichard investigator Jason Hadaway said surveillance footage shows a black Toyota Camry pulled up to meet Lee around 7:44 PM and a suspect in a red hoodie can be seen getting out of the passenger side of the Camry and entering Lee’s backseat. He said the individual can be seen stumbling out about 20 seconds later with a silver handgun.

Hadaway said Lee drove to the Energizer gas station across the street, where his vehicle was discovered behind a dumpster and he was found dead at the wheel with a single gunshot wound to his back shoulder. Hadaway said an autopsy has shown a 9mm bullet entered Lee’s shoulder and traveled into his chest.

Lee’s murder has garnered national attention as he is the son of Ophelia Nichols, known online as “Mama Tot” and “Shoelover99,” a local social media personality with millions of followers.

Gulley has been held without bond since he turned himself in August. He is being represented by defense attorney Chase Dearman.

During the hearing Dearman probed Hadaway, asking if the state has any physical evidence Gulley was at the scene or in his car. Hadaway said there is not, and acknowledged video footage is not sharp enough to distinguish the shooter’s identity and no DNA evidence has been found in the vehicle.

Lauren Walsh, assistant Mobile County District attorney, argued the circumstantial evidence connecting Gulley to the crime is enough to prosecute him. According to Hadaway, phone messages show Gulley and Lee planned to meet at the gas station which is near Gulley’s apartment, and call records indicate Gulley contacted Lee two minutes before the shooting occurred.

Though the state continues to search for a second suspect in the case, Walsh said it believes Gulley was the shooter. She said no concrete motive has been established.

In regard to bond, Dearman said Gulley’s prior drug charges were minor and state law wouldn’t allow him to be held in jail for them, thus there are no grounds to revoke his rights to bond on his current charge.

Cheriogotis ultimately agreed with the prosecutors, saying the previous drug charges have a significant role in Gulley’s current charges as the murder was committed in the course of a drug deal.

“This Court and everyone else in this county is sick and tired of seeing people die over drugs,” he said. “It certainly appears to be the vast majority of murders in this county are not only related to drugs, but to the sale of small amounts of marijuana.”