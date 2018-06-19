Law enforcement agencies in Baldwin County are continuing a search for a man accused of shooting the son of an Alabama senator during an argument early Monday morning.

According to the Foley Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on East Azalea Avenue shortly after 7 a.m., June 18. Before a suspect was named publicly, the FPD identified Akil Figures as the victim of the shooting. He was shot two times.

Akil is the son of State Sen. Vivian Figures [D-Mobile], who has represented Alabama’s 33rd Senate district since 1997 and secured another term with a victory in the June 5 Democratic primary.



Police say Akil Figures was shot by Orneal McCaskey Jr., 29, who also goes by “OJ.” According to the FPD, McCaskey drove to the residence on Azalea Avenue to confront Figures due to a disagreement “related to a female.”



“An argument ensued at the doorway, and McCaskey pulled out a handgun and shot Figures at least twice in the lower hip area,” a statement from the FPD reads. “After a brief struggle in the house, McCaskey fled the area in a gold or tan colored vehicle.”



Figures was taken to the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center by private vehicle before being flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. He has since been released, according to reports citing sources close to the Figures family.

Police also stated their investigation was delayed in the early going because Figures gave responding officers a false identity — purportedly using the name of one of his two brothers.

Giving a false name to a police officer is a misdemeanor criminal offense in Alabama and one Figures was previously charged with during an arrest for drug possession in 2005. So far, police have given no indication that Figures could be charged in this most recent case.

As for Orneal McCaskey, he still wanted for questioning by authorities as of Tuesday, June 19, was being described as “armed and dangerous.” Anyone with knowledge of McCaskey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Foley Police Department at 251-943-4431.