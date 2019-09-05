Police say a man with a history of mental illness attacked and attempted to rape a woman in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Government Street downtown Wednesday — an alleged assault that happened less than 24 hours after he was released from a local jail.



According to the Mobile Police Department, Vincent Kenwon Scott, 39, entered the car of an unidentified female shortly after 7 a.m., Sept. 4. An incident report released by MPD suggests that she had just returned to her vehicle after purchasing something from inside the restaurant.



“An unknown male then entered the passenger side of her vehicle and asked her for money. The victim refused and the subject began assaulting her,” the report reads. “The subject then attempted to pull the victim’s pants down and get on top of her. She was able to yell for help and was aided by others.”



The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police say Scott fled on foot as officers arrived but was apprehended shortly afterward despite some resistance.

He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail around 9:30 a.m. on charges for resisting arrest, robbery, public intoxication, failure to obey, attempted rape, assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, public lewdness and sexual abuse.



However, according to county jail records, Scott had been at Metro less than 24 hours earlier but was released the day before after serving two months for a public lewdness charge from July.

The same records indicate that Scott has a long list of prior arrests in Mobile.



One of those arrests made news in December 2018 after Scott was charged with third-degree arson and criminal trespassing.

That arrest stemmed for a fire Scott allegedly started after breaking into a stranger’s home on Michael Donald Avenue in the middle of the day and trying to cook food.



In all, Scott has been arrested 32 times since 1998, mostly by MPD. The previous arrests stemmed from charges that include burglary, domestic violence, drug possession and theft. Jail staff indicated Scott has been treated for problems related to mental illness there in the past.





