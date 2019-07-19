A Mobile man charged with rape of a 14-year-old girl in May was arrested again today after police say he was accused of raping two other teenage girls.

According to a statement from the Mobile Police Department, 21-year-old Jamarcus Dickerson was arrested Friday on two first-degree rape charges as part of an ongoing investigation the department launched after receiving complaints from two teenage girls.

One victim is 13 years old and the other is 14, and according to police, both victims alleged that Dickerson threatened to hurt their family members if they told anyone. Little is known about the relationship between Dickerson and the alleged victims in the case.

Dickerson is currently out on bond for a previous arrest charge of second-degree rape. According to police, that arrest occurred on May 5 after he was “caught by an officer in a parking lot having relations with another 14-year-old girl inside his car.

On the day of his arrest in May, a Facebook profile that appears to be Dickerson’s posted a status that read: “I’m not here to explain myself to people who don’t even know what’s going on. I know what happened and so does god and I let the devil overpower god #dontdrink #staysober.”

Police say there could be additional charges as their investigation continues.