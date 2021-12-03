The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced late Friday afternoon a warrant had been executed on a 29-year-old for first-degree assault for hitting and seriously injuring two family members while driving under the influence.

Matias Hipolito, 29, of Irvington, was initially arrested at the scene of the wreck on Bellingrath Road at Half Mile Road and charged for driving under the influence. Antwan Thompson, 40, and Janice Thompson, 70, both of Mobile, were seriously injured in the incident.

According to ALEA, the victims were traveling in a Dodge Charger when it was struck head-on by a Ford F-150 driven by Hipolito. Both victims were transported to USA Health University Hospital for treatment. On Nov. 29, Hipolito was re-arrested on a warrant for first-degree assault due to the serious injuries sustained by Janice Thompson. He remains in custody at the Mobile Metro Jail on a 16,000 bond.

Nothing further is available as the Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.