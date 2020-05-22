Records kept by the Mobile County Metro Jail indicate the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in broad daylight Thursday is a homeless man with a lengthy history of local arrests. According to the Mobile Police Department, a sexual assault was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m., May 21, on Roper Street in the Oakleigh Garden District. The victim told police she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man who fled the area after being confronted by one of her neighbors. Police haven’t released any details about the nature of the alleged assault, but an MPD incident report did indicate the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. After a search of the area, police were able to locate and arrest Jerry Andrew William, 63. He is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Jail records list William’s address only as “homeless” and paint a picture of frequent run-ins with local law enforcement. Since 1984, William has been booked into Metro Jail 21 times, mostly on burglary and theft charges. The same records indicate none of William’s previous charges were violent or sexual in nature. More information will be added to this story as it is received from investigators and prosecutors.

