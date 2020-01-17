By: Ebonee Burrell

Early Friday morning, police responded to a report of reckless driving that caused extensive damage to buildings, street lights and other property in downtown Mobile.

According to a statement released by the Mobile Police Department, the accident in the area of Conti St. between Conception and Jackson streets sometime around 1 a.m.

According to MPD, when officers arrived on the scene, they found 25-year-old Jimmy Martin in the middle of Conti St. and West Joachim St. His vehicle was reportedly disabled.

The 2006 Chevy Trailblazer drove off-road and caused significant damage to the Alexander Shunnarah law office and Café 219 on Conti Street.

Police say Martin’s vehicle also damaged a fence owned by Hargrove Engineering as well as a parking meter, two parked vehicles, two trees, two light poles and a fire hydrant.

No injuries were reported and, and after undergoing a field sobriety test, Martin was arrested for driving under the influence.

Urban Forestry and Mobile City Electrical Department responded to survey the damage to city property and provide cleanup to the affected area.

Friday morning, the owners of Cafe 2019 posted surveillance footage from the store that captured part of the accident. That footage can be seen below: