A man has died after a crash caused his motorcycle to hit the second floor of a home in Foley on Sunday night.

Michael J. Fields, 41, was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Foley Police Department.

An initial investigation determined that Fields was traveling at a high rate of speed when the motorcycle clipped another vehicle at the intersection of County Road 12 South and Emerille Drive. He then lost control of the motorcycle as it went off the roadway, hit a culvert and went airborne.