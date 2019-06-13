Police in Mobile have released security camera images of a man they believe sexually assaulted a woman after picking her and her friend up from a downtown bar over the weekend. According to the Mobile Police Department, two women left the Saddle Up Saloon on Jackson Street around 2 a.m., June 8, and accepted a ride with an unknown man near Conception Street. One of the women later told investigators they were taken to the Trinity Gardens area, and she was sexually assaulted by the man. On Thursday, MPD also released a picture of the vehicle the suspect was believed to be driving — a 2007 to 2011 gray or silver Nissan Altima. Anyone with information on the identity the suspect in the photo or who can help police locate the vehicle is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access .

It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.

Advertisements

iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".

Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).