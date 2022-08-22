The Mississippi native who attempted to fake his suicide in Alabama coastal waters has pleaded guilty to several federal charges.

On Monday, Chief Judge of the U.S. District of Southern Alabama Jeffrey U. Beaverstock approved a plea agreement between Jacob Blair Scott and federal prosecutors. He is pleading guilty to false communications of a distress message to the U.S. Coast Guard, illegally transporting a .380 caliber pistol while under indictment and providing false information

Each count is punishable with up to a $250,000 fine and five years imprisonment. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 28, 2022. As part of the plea, Scott is being required to pay restitution to the U.S. Coast Guard of $17,165 for its search for his remains.

Scott, 45, fled while free on bond for sexual battery and exploitation of his 14-year-old stepdaughter in Jackson County, Mississippi, in September 2017. On July 30, 2018, the Orange Beach Police Department responded to an emergency call and found a suicide note and a gun in a small boat about a mile offshore.

A week-long search of the Gulf of Mexico was conducted for Scott’s body by the U.S. Coast Guard, but his remains were never found. The U.S. Marshal’s office determined the suicide was suspicious due to the lack of evidence on the boat of an injury and due to the fact Scott had withdrawn $45,000 from his bank accounts before his flight. He was placed on the Marshal’s list of 15 Most Wanted fugitives in January 2020 and an award of $25,000 was offered for information leading to his arrest.

Scott was discovered in a mobile home park in Antlers, Oklahoma, going under the alias of “Lucas Walding” just a day after being placed on the Marshal’s list. Marshal’s said they had received a reliable tip just hours after issuing their media campaign to find him. It was considered at the time the fastest apprehension of a fugitive in the 37-year history of the 15 Most Wanted program.

Photo is courtesy of Jackson County (MS) Sheriff’s Office.