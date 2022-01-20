A Semmes man accused of stabbing and killing his mother with a sword is now in the custody of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department.

After nearly three full days of being treated at USA Health University Hospital, 23-year-old Damien Winslow Washam, 23, was released to MCSO deputies Wednesday night.

A booking rap sheet from the Mobile Metro Jail shows Damien Washam is being charged with murder, attempted murder, second-degree assault, second-degree possession of marijuana and attempting to elude arrest. He has no prior records in Mobile County.

Washam was arrested Sunday night following a high-speed pursuit on Highway 158. Earlier that night, deputies had responded to a report of a death and stabbing at a residence in Semmes. Upon arrival, discovered Helen Nettles Washam, 61, deceased and two others suffering lacerations.

Deputies determined Damien Washam was the primary person of interest in the incident and began a search for the vehicle he was seen fleeing the scene in. Law enforcement located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop which led to a high-speed chase. Saraland police were able to help end the chase, successfully deploying spike strips.

MCSO Sgt. Mark Bailey told Lagniappe Damien Washam lowered his head while resisting arrest and caused him to be hit in the head with a barb when a deputy deployed a taser. Damien Washam had some minor bleeding on his brain and required surgery, Bailey said.

The sword — a katana — suspected as the weapon used in the assault of Washam’s family, was laying in the front seat of the vehicle Damien Washam fled in.

During the incident earlier that night, Washam also reportedly assaulted his uncle, George Washington Nettles, 52, leaving him with severe lacerations to his face. George Nettles is bedridden with cerebral palsy and is now in critical condition in a local hospital. Another son of Helen Washam, Desmon Washam, age unknown, received lacerations to his wrists and was treated at the scene.

A bond hearing is set for Friday.