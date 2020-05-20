Band: Symone French & Laurie Anne Armour

Date: Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Manci’s Antique Club, 1715 Main St. (Daphne), mancisantiqueclub.com

Tickets: Call 251-375-0543 for more info

The musical famine that the COVID-19 crisis brought the area is slowly coming to an end. While many local venues are keeping live music on hold until capacity restrictions are lifted, some establishments are bringing musical acts back to their stages. Manci’s Antique Club in Daphne is getting back into the music game with an impressive sonic combo.

Two of the area’s premiere singer-songwriters will be collaborating for an evening of great local sounds. Symone French and Laurie Anne Armour will be combining their musical talents for Manci’s patrons.

For several years, French has used her heavenly voice and her mix of original tunes and crowd favorites to establish a dedicated local following. Locals became acquainted with French through her work with Infant Richard & the Delta Stones. After her run with Infant Richard, French spent time performing onstage as a solo act as well as collaborating with a variety of local artists. These days, French is delivering a blazing vocal delivery with Symone French & the Trouille Troupe. Recently, French and her crew took to her front porch to participate in a virtual installment of the Joshua Tree Music Festival, where she performed new material that will be included in an upcoming release.

Like many other local artists, Laurie Anne Armour has been using the livestream medium to spread tracks for her new album, “Led by the Light.” As Lagniappe readers learned in a recent interview with this Azalea City singer-songwriter, Armour’s delivery of this new album to a live audience was hindered by the self-isolation world. Now, audiences will have the chance to experience her new material in a live environment.

The combined efforts of these two local favorites should make for a stellar evening of music from their respective repertoires. Both are very talented and seasoned vocalists. With this in mind, the Manci’s crowd can expect a mix of folk and soul accented by two of the area’s top voices. French and Armour’s audience can also expect live performances of their latest songs.