Hello, my pretties. And even you uglies, too! I don’t know why, but I’ve been in an excellent mood this week. Maybe it’s this cool, crisp air? Oh, wait, no, that can’t be it. Maybe it’s all the great live music I’ve been able to catch recently. Nope, that’s not it either.

Oh well, I am not sure what it is — maybe the stars are aligned or my hormone levels are in check. I am not asking any questions. I’m just going with it. And you should too, while you enjoy this tasty little gossip stew!

Mysterious Mannequins

I have had numerous spies send me photos of a headless, shirtless mannequin torso on Airport Boulevard near I-65 (in front of Half Shell Oyster House.)

The plastic female torso in question seems to have some sort of mesh covering over her boobs. Someone also placed a raggedy old beach umbrella over this limbless lady. No word on what this absolute insanity is about, but people on social media were commenting there are similar “installations” in other parts of town, too. Who is the mad torso bomber? Inquiring minds want to know.

Good with all balls

Former University of Alabama National Championship-winning quarterback Jake Coker was spotted at the Mobile Tennis Center working on his game last week. Our spies say he has a mean cross-court forehand, and Coker’s athleticism clearly showed as he scrambled around the court playing a doubles match with a group of friends.

In times of crisis

The Ruby Slipper in downtown Mobile has had a strong signage game throughout the pandemic. With “Tiger King” signs and other pop culture references, they have been adding a little fun to these un-fun times. One of my spies snapped a pic of their sandwich board last week. Apparently, their soup of the day was tequila. Funny — that is a “soup” I am really craving these days.

Wedding Bells

Congratulations are in order to FOX 10’s Chelsey Sayasane, who married her beau, Johnny Sklopan, last weekend. We are told the lovely Studio 10 host and her handsome groom tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at All Saints Church, with a fun reception following at The Steeple downtown. Many of her fellow FOX 10 newsies were also in attendance, including Studio 10 co-host Joe Emer.

We wish the happy couple all the best!

Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or some plain ol’ headless torso lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!