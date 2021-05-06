Manufacturing delays and a global microchip shortage have prolonged the City of Mobile’s procurement of new trucks used to collect curbside trash. With some of our normal fleet offline for maintenance, the delay has continued to put curbside trash collection behind schedule.

Our Public Services Department has crews working nine-to-10 hours per day, six days a week collecting curbside trash and we are also working to supplement some of the needed equipment through short-term rentals.

The City of Mobile will also not be issuing any citations for trash piles placed on the curbside more than 48 hours ahead of their scheduled collection until we are back on our regular trash schedule.

We anticipate having six additional trash collection trucks in operation by the end of May, which will allow trash crews to start catching up to their normal collection schedule. To help citizens know when to put trash out, we will be providing routine updates on the City’s website and social media accounts about where crews will be collecting trash the following day. We are also setting up drop-off points for bagged yard debris ONLY at the following locations beginning Monday, May 10:

— Medal of Honor Park (1711 Hillcrest Rd.)

— Langan Park (4901 Zeigler Blvd.)

— Seals Park and Community Center (540 Texas St.)

— Trimmier Park (3600 Alba Club Rd.)

We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to get our trash collection back on schedule. We also appreciate the hard work the City’s Public Works crews are doing in the meantime. For more information about the City of Mobile’s trash and garbage collection click here