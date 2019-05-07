Council Vice President Levon Manzie introduced a resolution at Tuesday’s council meeting, which encourages members of the Mobile County Legislative Delegation to address the need to expand Medicaid through the Healthy Alabama Plan.

“A strong healthcare system is crucial to ensuring our city and state are able to thrive because it is absolutely key to a healthy and productive workforce and essential in attracting and retaining businesses,” Manzie said in a statement. “The failure to expand has been incredibly detrimental to our city – both through lack of access of healthcare for our citizens and through the increasing pressure and costs on our local hospitals. This is not sustainable.”

Manzie told fellow councilors during a pre-conference meeting he understands a number of resolutions in support of various pieces of legislation have already been sent to the local delegation this term, but he added that it’s the best way to formally interact with those elected officials.

Mobile area hospitals serve nearly 414,000 residents, create over 16,000 local jobs, and generate over $2 billion dollars for the local economy. These same facilities provide over $120 million dollars every year in uncompensated care while we continue to have too many citizens who are unable to access even basic healthcare.

Under the proposed legislation, Mobile County would see a $260.5 million-dollar economic impact in the first year and nearly 31,000 currently uninsured area residents would be eligible for health insurance coverage under the Healthy Alabama Plan. The Council is expected to vote on the resolution next week.