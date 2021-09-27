Two days after the late Mobile City Council President Levon Manzie’s funeral, Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the appointment of Jeanette Manzie to fill her son’s District 2 seat, as a push gains momentum to vote for the recently deceased leader in the Oct. 5 runoff and force a special election.

During a press conference in the atrium of Government Plaza on Monday, Stimpson called Jeanette her son’s “confidant and adviser” throughout his political career. He said she was someone capable of carrying on his legacy for the rest of the term.

“I have the utmost confidence Mrs. Manzie will be able to do the job,” Stimpson said.

Stimpson said Jeanette called him Sunday, Sept. 19, around midnight, with an urgent message to give her a call. When he returned her call, she told him of her son’s death.

“She wanted to be the first one to tell me he’d passed,” he said.

Stimpson met with Jeanette Manzie and her other children soon after. While he was there, he noted her strength and determination in the wake of the tragedy.

“I visited a grieving mother,” he said. “Yes, she was a grieving mother, but she was so much more than that. I saw her strength. She’s always been Levon’s closest confidant, advocate and adviser.”

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Jeanette Manzie made the formal request to be appointed to fill out her son’s term, which ends Oct. 31. Stimpson wanted to honor the request.

“I’m asking the mayor and the council to allow me to do what I’ve done all of his life, which is be there at the start and at the end,” Jeanette Manzie said. “I want to be allowed to finish what Levon started. Levon cared about this position, he loved the city of Mobile and fought for the city of Mobile. This is a mama’s fight.”

While Stimpson can make the appointment, the council must vote to affirm his selection. It will take three of six votes to add the new item on the agenda, but it will take a unanimous vote of the councilors present to allow for a vote during the week it is introduced.

This is where the appointment could get politically tricky. Councilman Fred Richardson has come out against the appointment. Specifically, Richardson said he wanted to wait until after the Oct. 5 runoff election to vote on an appointment.

“It doesn’t matter who it is,” Richardson said of the appointment. “I think the residents of District 2 should choose who sits in that seat.”

If the appointment doesn’t get unanimous consent, the vote will be delayed via council rules for at least one week. The meeting the following week will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, which is the day after the election.

Richardson said he and other councilors met with the Manzie family after Levon’s death and there were “a lot of tears shed,” adding it’s inappropriate for Stimpson to make the appointment “during a mourning period.”

“I feel like Sandy hasn’t given his family time to mourn his loss,” Richardson said. “Let the family grieve the loss in peace.”

Initially Councilman John Williams said he didn’t want the council to fill Levon Manzie’s seat, but has since changed his mind when learning Jeanette Manzie wanted it.

Election implications

State law requires Stimpson to make an appointment to an unexpired term of a councilor, but there doesn’t appear to be a legally required timetable for the action. The appointment comes just two weeks before residents of District 2 are slated to vote in a runoff election between Levon Manzie and William Carroll. If Carroll wins the election, he’ll take the seat when Manzie’s current term ends. However, if Manzie wins, a special election will be triggered within 60 to 120 days.

There is currently a push among many Manzie supporters in District 2 to vote for Manzie and force the special election. One of those supporters pushing for Manzie’s re-election is Jeanette herself.

“I’m asking residents of District 2 to let me finish the race,” she said. “Allow me to do what I do best and that’s to support my baby.”

When asked if she would run in a special election, Manzie said she’s not focused on that.

“At this moment I have no interest in filling his position,” she said. “I would be blessed and honored to fill his term.”

Mark Minnaert, who finished third in a crowded District 2 field, said he will be voting for Manzie on Oct. 5. Minnaert had previously backed Manzie in the runoff against Carroll.

“I will vote for Levon because I told him I would,” Minnaert said. “I’d like to see him go out with one more election (victory).”

In a letter posted to Nextdoor.com, District 2 resident Bill Boswell wrote that there are three reasons he will vote for Levon Manzie on Oct. 5. He also pointed out that a vote for Manzie was not a vote against Carroll.

In the letter, Boswell points out that Levon Manzie took the District 2 lead with 47 percent of the vote and was less than 200 votes away from winning outright. Carroll placed second in the race with 22 percent of the vote. He added that while he didn’t agree with everything Manzie did as a councilman, the 38-year-old had served the district well.

Finally, Boswell argued that a special election would allow others to run for the district seat that may not have wanted to run against Manzie, whom many believed was a very popular candidate.

For his part, Carroll said he grieves Manzie’s death along with the community, but believes the “process needs to be completed.”

“The citizens deserve to see the process completed,” he said. “We need closure now.”

Two local pastors put it in stronger terms, as they came forward on Monday to support Carroll. The Rev. Cleveland McFarland Jr., pastor of St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, said that while he understands the loss Jeanette Manzie is feeling, he questions whether being appointed to the position was her idea. McFarland believes it was a plan concocted by Stimpson, or members of his administration.

“If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck,” he told a gaggle of reporters in the church’s office.

McFarland said if District 2 voters choose Manzie over Carroll in the runoff it could put the seat in jeopardy. Specifically, McFarland is concerned that Stimpson and others will push for the elimination of the supermajority vote on the council.

Because of the Zoghby Act — the state law used to establish Mobile’s current form of government — almost everything the council passes must have five affirmative votes, or a supermajority. The council can pass a budget, hire an attorney and appoint municipal judges with four votes, every other decision requires five votes or a supermajority.

The supermajority rule came into the political crosshairs in 2019 when a decision to allow some 13,000 West Mobile residents to vote on annexation failed with four “yes” votes. The vote was along racial lines and led to a group supported by Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran to seek to reverse the rule. The group has yet to collect the minimum signatures needed to move the issue forward.

Despite McFarland’s concern, the council has no say in whether a referendum on the supermajority rule takes place. Per the Zoghby Act, if the referendum receives support from the same number as 10 percent of the citizens who voted in the last municipal election then the council must call for the special vote. There is no decision to be made by the council.

As for another concern — annexation — Stimpson said in a statement he has no plans to lobby for it before the start of a new council term on Nov. 1.

“My only motivation in appointing Mrs. Jeanette Manzie is to honor Levon by doing what I believe he would have wanted,” Stimpson said. “ If anyone knows what Levon was working on and what his priorities were, it is Jeanette Manzie. Furthermore, no one on our team has had a single discussion about any city policy matters with Mrs. Manzie. She is her own woman, and as she said herself, her only allegiances are to her late son and to the citizens of District 2.”