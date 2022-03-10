As gas prices continue to surge, Alabama’s Gulf Coast has marked its highest average price levels ever recorded per gallon for regular unleaded fuel.

Previously the highest recorded averages in Mobile came in July 2008, when regular gas hit $3.99 per gallon and diesel peaked at $4.78 per gallon. Wednesday, those price averages hit an all-time high of $4.11 for unleaded and $5.01 for diesel in Mobile. In Baldwin, unleaded hit $4.11 and diesel rose to $4.99.

Unleaded prices breached $4 locally on Tuesday. A new study referenced by the AAA Thursday indicates 59 percent of Americans will begin to make lifestyle changes due to crossing the threshold. Should prices break $5, the study suggested 75 percent of Americans would adjust habits to offset costs.

AAA said motorists shouldn’t expect relief anytime soon.

The highest gas averages statewide were previously experienced in September 2008, when the state’s average prices hit $4.05 per gallon. Diesel hit $4.77 per gallon in July 2008. Those now sit at $4.13 and $5.02, respectively. The national average of unleaded is currently $4.31, the highest ever recorded since the financial crisis of 2008, though those records do not account for inflation.

In real terms, though, there is more room to climb for gas to reach record highs. Accounting for inflation, gas in Mobile in 2008 would have costed $5.26 in today’s dollars.

According to AAA, sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine are sparking a surge in global demand for oil and gas as nations have announced moratoriums on energy purchases from Russia. Russia only represented 3 percent of U.S. fuel consumption; however, the country supplies 12 percent of the global market. In the 14 days since the conflict began, the national average gas price has risen $0.70.

AAA offered the following advice to help drivers ease some of the pain they’re feeling at the pump: