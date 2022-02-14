Nearly 140,000 people are estimated to have attended the first round of Mardi Gras parade festivities.

The Conde Cavaliers helped usher in the season on Friday night with a crowd of 92,400, according to the Mobile Police Department. Preliminary estimates incorrectly stated there were 157,000.

The Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Riders brought another 9,500 spectators to downtown Mobile, with their Saturday afternoon parade events. The Pharaohs and Conde Explorers on Saturday night were attended by roughly 38,000 people.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

Mobile Carnival Association Executive Director Judi Gulledge said the first round of Mardi Gras parades were “very successful” and a promising sign that people are eager to participate in the season’s events. She expects record crowds this season.

“Our first parade is always a test run to make sure we have everything correct,” Gulledge said. “I think this shows that we’re ready. The city is ready.”

Gulledge said the local mystic societies have been looking forward to getting back on parade routes and have been going “overboard” on making sure parades go well. She said Mobile’s public works employees and MPD have also gone above and beyond to make sure the season got kicked off right.

Gulledge said good weather likely helped reinforce attendance, noting Friday and Saturday were both temperate. She believes the crowds over the weekend reflect a positive outlook on the public health status as the latest surge of COVID is waning.

Looking ahead, Gulledge says weather continues to look promising, though there is a chance of inclement weather for Thursday night’s Order of Polka Dots parade.

“Mardi Gras is a part of the social and cultural fabric of Mobile. People have been waiting and looking forward to this,” Gulledge said, noting parade-goers were securing their spots nearly two hours before some events.

MPD issued 222 parking citations, towed 76 vehicles, responded to 54 complaints, made seven arrests and reported one lost child.

The police department has advised motorists to be attentive to gold no-parking signs posted along parade routes as it will result in their vehicle being towed. Citations will be issued for blocking fire hydrants, driveways, sidewalks, intersections or stop signs. Parking on the medians of Claiborne and Canal Street is prohibited.

Festivities are set to continue this week, with the Polka Dots parade beginning Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on Parade Route A.

The next week also includes:

Friday, Feb. 18

6:30 p.m. – Order of Inca (Mobile, Route A)

6:45 p.m. – Apollo’s Mystic Ladies (Daphne)

Saturday, Feb. 19

2 p.m. – Mobile Mystics, Mobile Mystical Revelers, Mobile Mystical Friends (Mobile, Route A)

6:30 p.m. – Knights of Ecor Rouge (Fairhope)

6:30 p.m. – Maids of Mirth (Mobile, Route G), Order of Butterfly Maidens, Krewe of Marry Mates, Order of Hebe (Mobile, Route A)

Sunday, Feb. 20

6:30 p.m. – Neptune’s Daughters, Order of Isis (Mobile, Route A)

Monday, Feb. 21

6:30 p.m. – Order of Venus, Miracle On the Bay, Order of Many Faces (Mobile, Route A)

Tuesday, Feb. 22