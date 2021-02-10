If you like departures from the traditional, then you loved this Mardi Gras season. Canceled parades and balls created an alteration unseen in the Azalea City since a guy sporting Charlie Chaplin’s mustache prowled a Berlin bunker.

Mobilians have winged it with admirable creativity. “Yardi Gras” or the “Porch Parade,” whatever you prefer, is a novel change of pace for average enthusiasts.

Not as much for the professional artists paid to make the season’s standard visual magic. They spend major portions of the year crafting floats, decorations, backdrops, installations, attire and other accouterments. It all adds to a sizable chunk of income.

We checked back on one Mardi Gras artist a year after speaking with him for this column space. When Brad Fuller noted 2020 as his 20th anniversary of service with Mardi Gras impresario Ron Barrett, no one expected the changes on the way. Back then, Fuller ticked off a list of four papier-mâché makers, three painters, two florists and a carpenter also helping Barrett last season. Their pockets are lighter this time around.

Asked to estimate his income lost from the canceled festivities, Fuller didn’t hesitate.

“I think it’s about $12,000. From August till now, we didn’t have hardly any work at all,” Fuller said.

He was on a few of Barrett’s jobs with Rouses grocery stores and Government Plaza, but otherwise, there were sizable gaps. The hiatus had an upside when the freed minutes drove Fuller to his home studio. He sank himself into commissioned portraits.

“I might have made more money doing my own stuff than I would have working Mardi Gras,” Fuller said, laughing.

Is this a forced reevaluation of how the artist needs to spend his time?

“For sure, I think it’s that way with a lot of people,” Fuller said. “I think they like the solitude.”

Fuller’s touch is still sought during the current craze for turning houses and yards into carnival homage. He cited Callaghan’s as one client.

While we spoke, Fuller finished exterior work on a North Dearborn Street home. He reached back to Mardi Gras’ oldest parading society to conjure Folly and Death from the Order of Myths emblem for the house front. One timely change: Skeletal Death’s skull has been replaced with a coronavirus symbol.

“We got a bouncy ball from Walmart and some plastic martini glasses, the ones where you take the bottom off,” Fuller said. A little added material, purple and gold paint and you’ve got a vexing virus ripe for a jester’s flogging.

Eventually, Fuller turned away other Yardi Gras offers for lack of time.

“These have gotten a lot bigger than I thought they were going to be,” Fuller said.

Let’s hope it holds. This expansion of Mardi Gras into a cross between Halloween and Christmas is great for all. The extra eye candy could flabbergast seasonal visitors when tourism returns to normal.

It also makes more work for artists. That sector of our workforce always needs the dollars, and it could help plug any existing artistic brain drain.

Most of all, regular folks can exercise their creative muscles — one excited artist said she would love to teach free papier-mâché workshops for novices — and reap the cerebral benefits. Creativity is an innate aspect of our species. Utilize it more and we fulfill our potential humanity.

…

When the Mobile Arts Council’s (MAC) Taco Takedown spring fundraiser was canceled, it delayed their community arts program. State Rep. Adline Clarke stepped up with support that enabled a trio of $1,800 awards. All showed a focus on education, accessibility and creating opportunity through the arts.

The specific recipients and their projects are as follows:

– Azalea City Center for the Arts’ In-School Educational Concert program

– Mobile Ballet’s Discover Dance program

– Playhouse in the Park’s Theatre Scholarship program

Congrats to all three. Perhaps with widening vaccination efforts, we’ll see the Taco Takedown renewed in spring.

…

Speaking of MAC, they recently welcomed a new programs director in Sydney Cramer. The Montgomery native has lived in Mobile since 2017. She is due to graduate summa cum laude with a B.F.A. from the University of South Alabama this spring.

Cramer started with MAC as a 2020 summer intern.

Meanwhile, Alabama Contemporary Art Center (ACAC) has hired Pamela Cevallo Amores as the new curator of education. According to ACAC, she holds a B.A. in art history with a minor in contemporary art from Universidad San Francisco de Quito and Louisiana State.

A native Ecuadorian, Amores speaks four languages. Understandably, her work leans toward cultural identities and encourages collaborative community relationships.

