I’ve got a lot to cover this week so let’s go. We are in the middle of Mardi Gras! Sure, parades have been canceled, gatherings have shrunk and deposits have been refunded, but Mobile still has the spirit. Oakleigh and Midtown homes and businesses are sporting characters from floats in what many are calling a porch parade. Or Faux Gras. Or Yardi Gras (my favorite).

Spend an afternoon driving through the area to get yourself into Mardi Gras mode. The stores are full of king cake, and neighborhoods are firing up the gumbo pots. Crawfish are a touch small, but will be big enough and boiling before you know it. We still have to be careful, but more pots in more yards would be an easy fix to the danger of, “Everyone come to my house!”

If you eat crawfish but don’t have a rig, you can find a suitable cooking system at grocery and hardware stores. Don’t start too big until you get a feel for how much you can handle. I have different sizes for different jobs. Make sure yours comes with a basket. Remember, there are no rules for cooking. We’ve seen it all, from fruit juice and butter as the liquid to Brussels sprouts and heads of cabbage thrown in with the mudbugs, corn and potatoes. If you use ingredients you think would surprise us, I am all ears. I’d love to hear something crazy but delicious. Otherwise, load up and light that candle. It’s time we get to pinching tails and sucking heads.

Krispy Kreme releases mini dessert doughnuts

Maybe 2021 didn’t get off on the right foot, but we are taking baby steps toward better tomorrows. Krispy Kreme is celebrating these miniature advancements with their new Mini Dessert Doughnuts. Dress up your Mardi Gras table with all four flavors of these baked gems. Strawberry Cheesecake, Birthday Cake and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough all sound worthy of me blowing a carb point or two, but I’d wager the Lemon Bar will be the most popular at my house.

Between my mom, Khaki, and my wife, Katie, these kids have been brainwashed. Maybe I have, too. Try all four, but order more of your favorites to supplement your socially distanced and sanitary buffet.

McD’s McNuggets get the heat treatment

Just in time for the Super Bowl, McDonald’s (no relation) has released round two of their Spicy Chicken McNuggets. Debuted last September, the fiery tempura-and-cayenne-battered nuggets were a hit. Now back for a limited time along with McDonald’s Mighty Hot Sauce, the pleading fans are getting what they asked for.

When McNuggets were introduced in 1983, they were a game-changer. Our Happy Meals were happier. We learned what sweet and sour was. Minds were blown. I preferred the boot shape to the oval. Life was perfect. Did someone say 20-piece? I remember the first time I ever tackled one of those. Here we are, 38 years later, realizing these things can be better if you turn up the heat. What took you so long, Mac?

Get a free six-piece from McDonald’s DoorDash delivery with an order of $20 or more, Feb. 2-6 by using the code SPICY.

Super Deals for the Super Bowl

You never know what the Sunday weather has in store, so let the pros handle the cooking. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit can make your Super Bowl party (no matter how moderate to meager) a less stressful affair. Their Big Yellow Box is a party pack of 18 ribs, 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing. Ribs and wings are available separately in six, nine, 12, 18, and 24 pieces. Pick them up to-go or have them delivered.

Moe’s Original Barbecue has catering packages for the big game. Of course, their barbecue is great, their wings underrated, but the real money is in their sides. Contact any of their locations for details.

It will be business as usual in this new normal, as far as Heroes Sports Bar & Grille is concerned. They will keep their current menu with the new hot wing flavors and some beer specials for the big game. You could, however, save a little money by ordering their wings in 50 and 100 pieces. That alone will get you screaming, “Woohooo!” Heroes Downtown and Heroes West across from the USA campus should have you covered.

Bay Gourmet hosting Joe Cain Day/Valentine’s brunch

That most sacred of all Mobile Mardi Gras days, Joe Cain Day, happens to fall on Sunday, Feb. 14 this year. There will be no parade. But Bay Gourmet intends to keep the spirit alive by hosting its Joe Cain Day/Valentine’s Day Brunch.

Located at spacious Crown Hall, guests will have over 11,000 square feet of space to allow tables to be socially distant in parties of two, four, six or eight guests. It runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Three courses plus dessert is only $69.99 per person, including two free drinks (Mimosa, Champagne or domestic beer), but the full bar will be open and cocktail upgrades will be available.

If you’ve never had their grits and grillades, you’ll have them at this brunch. But you don’t have to wait for a special event to have their amazing food. It’s readily available anytime. Visit baygourmetcatering.com and check out their Gourmet To-Go page.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com and Bay Gourmet Catering. Crown Hall is located at 853 Dauphin Street.

Whether you make it to your local sports bar for the Super Bowl or host a Mardi Gras/football party at home, let’s be safe. The CDC recommends noisemakers instead of cheering. I recommend serving utensils (such as tongs) for finger food. Don’t have a communal chip bowl. Double-dipping is a permanent no. Only eat crawfish with those you’re closest. Wash your hands. Be smart. And for the love of Joe Cain, don’t kiss anyone who isn’t worth it.