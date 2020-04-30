The city of Mobile will reopen Market in the Park on Saturday, May 2, with a number of enhanced public health guidelines in place.

City Special Events Manager Ann Rambeau wrote in an email that customers will have to adhere to a number of guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Most of the guidelines are directly from the Alabama Farmers Market Authority,” she wrote. “Farmers markets are considered essential businesses by the state of Alabama.”

Advertisements

Visitors to the market at Cathedral Square will be required to wear masks or face coverings.

“[The] wearing of masks will be required as long as the Mobile County Health Department recommends their use,” Rambeau added.

Consumers will have to wash their hands before entering the market and frequently while moving around through the use of hand-washing stations. Each vendor will also provide hand sanitizer at stalls and customers are encouraged to use it. Shoppers will be asked to maintain at least an arm’s length distance between one another and avoid congregating in large groups.

“Staff will be on-site to monitor social distancing,” Rambeau wrote. “Vendors will be spaced more than 10 feet apart from one another.”

Rambeau wrote that only edible produce will be available at this first market May 2.

“The Art Market will be phased back in as restrictions are lifted,” she wrote. “There will not be entertainment or family activities scheduled in conjunction with the market to lessen the chance that people will congregate.”