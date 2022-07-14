As expected, Markus Cook has been named the head football coach at Vigor High School. He is expected to address the promotion on Friday during his appearance at the Mobile County Football Media Days event.

Cook was named interim head coach to lead the Wolves during the spring practice when former head coach John McKenzie was placed on administrative leave in February, just two months after leading the program to the Class 4A state championship and a 14-1 record.

In June, McKenzie was notified his contract at the school would not be renewed, then later he was named head coach at another Mobile County Public School System school, Murphy High School, which had to replace former head coach Rico Jackson, who took the job as head coach at Tarrant High School.

Vigor moves up to Class 5A competition this season and this will be unable to defend its 4A crown.

With the elevation of Cook to the head coaching position at Vigor, all new head coaching positions have now been filled for the upcoming season. There will be 11 new head football coaches in the Lagniappe coverage area. The list includes Cook at Vigor, McKenzie at Murphy, Chase Smith at Spanish Fort, Jamey DuBose at Orange Beach, Zach Golson at Mary G. Montgomery, Renardo Jackson at LeFlore, Josh Harris at Blount, Ham Barnett at St. Paul’s, interim C.J. Herring at Chickasaw, Rodney Jordan at Satsuma and interim Antonio Coleman at Williamson.

There were eight new head football coaches in the area last season — Bart Sessions at Alma Bryant, Philip Rivers at St. Michael, Mark Hudspeth at Gulf Shores, Norman Joseph at McGill-Toolen, Shon Burney at LeFlore, Dedrick Sumpter at Blount, Melvin Pete Jr. at Williamson and Bobby Parrish at Cottage Hill Christian. Of those eight, LeFlore and Williamson will have another new head coach this season.