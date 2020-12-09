St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask, fresh off leading the Saints to a perfect season and the Class 5A state championship, is back on the sidelines this weekend as head coach of the Alabama team in the annual Alabama-Mississippi High School All-Star Game.

The 34th annual game is set to kick off at noon Saturday, Dec. 12, at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Alabama owns a 22-11 advantage in the all-time series and leads the series 22-8 in games played in Alabama. For several years the game was played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium every season. Last year, Mississippi claimed a 17-16 overtime win over Alabama in Hattiesburg. Mississippi is on a three-game win streak in the series.

Several players and coaches in the Lagniappe coverage area will participate in the game. Aside from Mask, who is serving as head coach of the Alabama team, the coaching staff also includes Lev Holly of Blount (outside linebackers), Tim Carter of Fairhope (running backs) and Shane Sullivan of St. Paul’s (scout coach).

Players from the local area on the Alabama roster include Blount DB Armani Diamond, Saraland DB Terrente Hinton, McGill-Toolen Jordan Mosley, Blount RB Jarris Williams, Mobile Christian LB Deontae Lawson, St. Paul’s DL Devin Manigault, St. Paul’s OL Ivan Shultz and Blount DL Lee Hunter.