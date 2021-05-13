John D. Willett fought a lot of battles before he arrived in post-war Mobile. Though little was known about his youth, Willett’s son-in-law, Mike Paradis, said Willett was born poor in Missouri, joined the Marines as a teenager, was injured in Okinawa, Japan, and later worked a security detail in China before returning to the States.

Willett settled in Mobile with a Missouri girl in the mid-1940s and found work as a firefighter with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. Over the next 29 years, he ascended the ranks and received promotions as a driver, a captain, an inspector and eventually, an assistant chief.

Paradis is married to Willett’s daughter Gloria, who was an adult on May 17, 1971, when she got the call that Willett had died on the job.

“We were in Georgia when it happened,” Gloria recalled. “Momma was the one that called us. She called and told us he had passed, and what I understood was the paper mill had a fire.”

According to the department, Willett died while battling a fire in the basement of Scott Paper Company. After assessing the fire, Willett “reentered the basement which was packed full of bales of scrap paper. The basement was full of thick smoke and Willett died when his air supply ran out.”

“[The paper company] had been warned several times to clean up the basement because it was a fire hazard,” Gloria said. “This time, Daddy had gone down in the basement where they stored paper and it was really smokey and he ran out of oxygen and they radioed for more oxygen. They could hear him banging on the pipes to tell them where he was, but by the time they got there, he was laying face down in water.”

Fire Station 11, the John D. Willett Fire Station at 1004 South Broad St., was later renamed in his honor. The Willett family is hosting a memorial mass on the 50th anniversary of J.D. Willett’s death this Saturday, May 15, at 4 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church on Garrity Street. The mass is open to the public.

“He was always ready to go if there was fire,” Gloria remembered. “One night I was playing basketball and drove past a gas station just as it caught fire. When I got home I told Dad about it and he jumped up and put his pants on and was out the door before I finished talking. I was trying to tell him the fire was in some other city — maybe Prichard — but he was going to go and figure it out on the way.”

Gloria said Willett has dozens of descendants in Mobile and beyond and although no family members went on to join the fire department, she still meets people who remember her father.

“We still go to the station from time to time and they tell us stories,” she said.

The family hopes to donate mementos from Willett’s life to the Museum of Mobile or the fire department, assuring his memory will remain.

“Growing up, we didn’t think about how dangerous firefighting could be,” Gloria said. “But I remember sitting on the front porch and him coming home from work after a fire and the smell of smoke on his uniform. It was so thick. He would set his clothes out there so they could air out but you couldn’t ever get rid of that smell. I remember it even today.”