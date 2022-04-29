A mass robo text sent Friday afternoon to Mobile County residents sought to politically capitalize on a light sentence for the young man charged with nine counts of attempted murder.

Residents began getting the text right before 1 p.m. which said, “Mobile chief DA Keith Blackwood just gave Ladd mass shooter only 2 years in prison after 9 people shot! Vote him out!” and linked to a local news article about the situation.

Both rival Republican candidate Buzz Jordan and Democratic candidate Moshae Donald have denied commissioning the message.

Blackwood described the text to Lagniappe as a “political hit job.”

“It’s dirty politics. It’s something that I expect,” Blackwood said. “It shows a lack of knowledge of how difficult it is to prosecute these cases in the twenty-first century,” Blackwood said. Blackwood has been with the DA’s office since 2008 and was appointed chief assistant in 2020.

Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson approved a plea agreement between Ladd shooter DeAngelo Parnell and Mobile County prosecutors on Thursday. In exchange for a confession, Parnell was given a 20-year split sentence, which constituted five years in prison and three years on probation. However, Parnell’s time served since his arrest on Aug. 31, 2019, will credit toward his sentence, and he will only be in custody for about two years.

Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis was the lead prosecutor on the case and told Lagniappe uncooperative witnesses forced the DA’s office into the deal it negotiated.

Blackwood said the fact the DA’s office was able to get jail time at all is a testament to how hard the prosecutorial staff worked.

“We were able to do that even though we had no witnesses to present,” Blackwood said. “Am I happy with the sentence? No. But under the circumstances, it was what we could get.”

Blackwood said the alternative was to have the case dismissed and allow Parnell walk free yesterday. He said the witnesses have either not wanted to speak, have sided with Parnell, or have been killed in other incidents.

The issue with unsupportive victims has become a growing trend, according to Blackwood, who said he really began to see the issue spike following the 2017 murder of a witness outside of the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Blackwood said when victims are unwilling to support cases they’re either afraid of repercussions or want to get revenge outside of the courtroom.

Mobile prosecutors are facing a similar situation with witness cooperation in a case beginning Monday for Courtney Moore, who is accused of killing 18-year-old Jaymarcus Jefferson in 2018 on Driftwood Drive North. He said the case is riddled with a fallout of retaliation among gang groups.

Blackwood said despite Parnell’s case, the Mobile County DA’s office is trending upward for prosecution rates and has surpassed its pre-COVID performance.

“We’re trying these cases every chance we get,” Blackwood said. “We’re getting through the backlog. The mass text message detracts from that. People need to know we’re working hard.”