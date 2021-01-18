Last week, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced the opening of a mass vaccination clinic in Daphne. Beginning Tuesday and for four days only, vaccines will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Daphne Civic Center, for all people who are in Phase 1A and some people in Phase 1B of the statewide vaccination plan, including front-line health care workers, first responders and anyone age 75 or older.

The clinics will only be held only on Tuesday, Jan. 19, Thursday, Jan. 21, Tuesday, Jan. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 28. Eligible parties will submit a registration form on-site and must have a valid form of identification. Those seeking a second dose must have records indicating they previously took a first. Proof of residency is not required, meaning the clinic is open to those outside the county.

The parking lot will be opened at 6:30 a.m. and traffic will not be allowed to block the street or public rights of way. The clinic will open at 9 a.m. each day and close at 3 p.m.

Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood urged those interested in being vaccinated to follow the guidelines as they are rolled out and suggested the clinic may remain open beyond the first two weeks.

“We will assist the operation in its entirety for the duration of the event,” he said. “We can all expect that vaccinations will carry out through the first part of this year. We know this is going to be marathon, not a sprint, and we are asking for community compassion. We want you to remember this will not be the only means of getting vaccination in Baldwin County.”

Hospitals, he said, are also accepting appointments for qualified individuals, adding the county expects to vaccinate at least 700 people per week. Jenny Kilpatrick, coordinator of health care services for the ADPH Southwest District, said the target at mass vaccination clinics is 60 people per hour.

“We’re expecting demand will be high, so we’re working to meet that challenge,” she said.

ADPH toll free number for COVID-19 information is 1-800-270-7268. A vaccine scheduling hotline has been established at 1-855-566-5333.