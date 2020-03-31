Buried deep within the 140,000-plus words and 880 pages of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act — the historic, $2 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last Friday — is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it provision that on the surface isn’t directly related the nation’s immediate response to battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there, in Section 14003, Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby managed to insert a 111-word appropriation to lift the cap on annual spending from the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund (HMTF).

What that means for some of the nation’s busiest ports is little, but for the Port of Mobile, it’s significant. On Monday, Judith Adams, vice president of marketing for the Alabama State Port Authority, said it was a long time coming.

“This goes back to the Reagan administration,” she said, explaining how the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency collects duties and taxes from shippers and the cruise industry to deposit into HMTF, which is then doled out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for channel and berth dredging at “energy transfer” and “tax inequity” ports nationwide.

HMTF was established in 1986, and over time has accrued more than $9.3 billion in unspent funds, according to a report in the Capitol Hill news website Roll Call. Through the years, lawmakers including Shelby have lobbied to get full use of the fund, rather than the percentage allowed to be spent each year under the establishing legislation.

But the provision in the CARES Act was palatable, Adams said, because rather than free up the entire fund, it simply lifts the cap on annual spending, making it equal to the previous year’s collections.

“We are impacted if our federal channels are not dredged and maintained at their fully authorized widths and depths,” she explained. “It means ships have to light load. It means ships can’t come in, we lose economy of scale, we lose efficiency. We lose a lot of things when the Corps can’t maintain them because Congress can’t [increase the budget] and the president doesn’t fully fund it.”

Adams compared HMTF to money the U.S. Department of Transportation uses to maintain the interstate highway system. The Port of Mobile received $4.9 million from the fund for this fiscal year, which Adams says the Corps used to keep berths dredged to their authorized levels. In years where the budget fell short, the Corps leveraged grants or disaster funds to shore it up, but “we haven’t had a hurricane in quite some time and that’s not something you want to rely on,” she said.

“Nothing changed under this stimulus. We don’t get any more money, but our biggest recipients — that of our private terminals — will get federal resources to fully maintain them,” she said, adding private dredging contractors will also benefit from fully funded channel projects.

“Ports and trade are an essential business, and during this pandemic, people were really concerned about what happens if we don’t adequately fund budgets, if we have to reallocate billions of the federal budget to deal with COVID-19. And here is this protected trust fund, authorized for a very specific use, and it’s just sitting there,” she said. “So, Congress decided in their wisdom to pass it now. They’ve been looking at it long enough and it’s my understanding it was very well supported on both sides of the aisle. We are thrilled because it means the Corps has the necessary resources to keep ports and waterways fully operational, which they have not had for quite some time.”

Separately, the CARES Act, which is the largest spending bill ever passed by the federal government, will provide all U.S. residents with adjusted gross incomes up to $75,000 (or $150,000 for married couples) a check for $1,200 (or $2,400 for couples). They are also eligible for an additional $500 per child.

Those above those thresholds may be eligible for smaller payments, but single filers who earn more than $99,000 will not receive payments; nor will head-of-household filers with one child who earn more than $146,500; nor will joint filers with no children who earn more than $198,000.

People who file for unemployment are slated to receive an extra $600 per week for up to four months on top of state unemployment benefits to make up for lost wages. In Alabama, benefits per week range from a minimum of $45 to a maximum of $275, calculated using each filer’s base period earnings.

State and local governments were awarded $150 billion, which includes a minimum of $1.5 billion for each state and $8 billion set aside for local governments.

Employers will receive a number of concessions, including a tax credit of up to $5,000 for each idle worker they keep on the payroll during the pandemic, provided they meet certain criteria. Employers and the self-employed will be allowed to defer the 6.2 percent wage tax for Social Security.

A $500 billion pot of loans will be available through the Treasury Department for struggling industries; health care providers will be able to tap into $100 billion worth of grants; $30 billion is provided for emergency education funding; and $9.5 billion is set aside for emergency aid to ranchers and farmers.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne issued a statement saying he “doesn’t like everything in the bill, but our people are hurting, our way of life threatened, and this is no time to let these issues slow down the effort to get the job done.”

“Unprecedented resources have been quickly directed for more tests, more personal protective equipment, research and development for treatments and even a cure, and ultimately a vaccine,” Byrne wrote last week. “So, with broad and deep bipartisan support, we passed the CARES Act, providing over $2 trillion in support for individual citizens, workers who have lost their jobs, small businesses so that they will not close or lay off their workers, larger businesses in the way of loans and not bailouts, health care, education, transit and more.”