Matt Ritchie bested the field and the weather Sunday to capture the first Woody Woodall Invitational golf tournament title at the Country Club of Mobile.

Ritchie turned in a score of 2-under-par 68 in Sunday’s final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament named in honor of former CCM club pro Woody Woodall, who served as director of golf at the club for more than 33 years. He was inducted into the Dixie Section PGA Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. He died in 2019.

Ritchie posted a three-day score of 206, one shot better than Michael Johnson, whose final round 70 placed him at 207. Robert Nelson (67 on Sunday) and Eric Howle (71) tied for third at 208, with Braxton Gillespie (69) finishing at 210.

Vincent Cave (72) placed tied for sixth in the 48-player field with a score of 211 along with Wilson McDonald (72). Bart Barnes (67) and Russ Etherton (66) tied for eighth at 213, with Conner Elder (72) taking 10th at 214.

Nelson was the winner of the senior division, with Richard Jeffers (71) placing second, finishing with the three-day total of 217, nine shots behind Nelson.

“Friday we kind of lucked out and had a little rain delay and Saturday we got it in, but of course (Sunday) it monsooned out here for two hours,” Ritchie said. “I was really hot on the front nine — I was three under through seven — and anytime you have a two-hour rain delay it throws a wrench in the system.

“I just wanted to go out and play the game I had been playing (once the rain delay ended). I was hitting the ball real good today and putting really good and everything just kind of fell back into place. I had a couple of bogeys but some birdies too.”

Ritchie and Johnson battled all day — and it was a long day with the first group teeing off at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament’s final group stepping off the 18th green at 4 p.m. Ritchie’s hot start gave him a bit of a cushion which he was able to maintain the rest of the way.

“Playing with MJ (Johnson), I grew up with him all my life and we’ve been in this position a million times,” Ritchie said. “Playing with him is a small little comfort zone because we grew up playing together, and Eric Howle played great today too. Luckily I just muscled through and got it done, even bogeying the last hole.”

Ritchie said he was proud to be the first Woodall Invitational winner.

“Mr. Woodall was the greatest head pro ever,” he said. “He had so many words of wisdom. I didn’t grow up at the Country Club of Mobile but I was here for 10 years while he was still alive. He was so influential for junior golf and everybody. This means everything to me. I’ve played in the Labor Day (Invitational) a million times and came in second one year, but neve3r got it done. So to win this tournament means the world to me.”