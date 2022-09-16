A man who has been convicted twice in the past 11 years for his involvement in high-profile thefts and burglaries was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly trying to trick a local marine company into thinking he had given them enough cash to cover boat repairs.

Mathew Boykin Walker, 72, was arrested after officers were called to Turner Marine Yacht Sales, Inc. at 5010 Dauphin Island Parkway at 1:21 p.m. Thursday in reference to a theft, according to police reports.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject defrauded the victim with a bundle of money that appeared to be enough for the repairs. The subject was located and taken into custody,” a Mobile Police Department press release said.

The report does not say where Walker was located when he was arrested.

Walker has made news a few times over the past decade-plus for a series of high-profile burglaries and criminal activities that landed him in federal prison in 2013. Walker was sentenced to 63 months in jail and three months of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Kristi Dubose in 2013 for his involvement in the theft of cash and weapons from his uncle’s Washington County home. He pleaded guilty to the theft of $30,000 in gold and silver coins, $40,000 in cash and numerous weapons from a safe inside his elderly uncle’s Washington County home. Law enforcement officials said the weapons had the serial numbers filed off of them when they were recovered.

At the time of that arrest, Walker was on probation for stealing a half million dollars worth of antiques in crimes that were both lavish and bold. In those cases, Walker was accused of having crews come into people’s homes to essentially strip them of almost everything of value, including mantles, molding and appliances.

One of the more unusual stories surrounding Walker included efforts to have stolen silver serving pieces engraved to reflect a connection with President John F. Kennedy and his wife. One bowl in particular was engraved to appear as if it was a gift from President Dwight Eisenhower to the Kennedys. Walker apparently intended to sell the items as presidential heirlooms.

He was sentenced to three years probation in 2011 for those crimes and given a 10-year suspended sentence in Mobile County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty to four counts of receiving stolen property in cases that stretched back three years. Walker’s suspended sentence was not revoked due to his federal guilty plea.

Walker’s most recent run-in with the law prior to this week came in 2019 when he was arrested on Alabama State Port Authority property on a single charge of “unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure.”

Lagniappe will have more on this case as details emerge.