A change in the criteria used by the Environmental Protection Agency to judge the safety of drinking water is the reason the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System sent notices out to customers earlier this week warning about the levels of a commonly used synthetic chemical found in the supply, the utility announced in a statement.

“In January, MAWSS was required by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) to sample for (per and polyfluoroalkyl compounds in the finished drinking water in the first and second quarters of 2022 and to alert the department if the combined result was greater than 70 parts per trillion. The detected range of PFOA and PFOS was 1.0 – 2.2 parts per trillion,” the statement read. “The EPA, without prior warning, released interim health advisories of 0.004 parts per trillion for PFOA and 0.02 parts per trillion for PFOS on June 15. These new health advisories are based on new data and draft analysis. Water systems with PFOA & PFOS detections were advised by ADEM to notify customers accordingly.”

The levels of the chemicals found in MAWSS drinking water are between 1 and 2.2 parts per trillion, which is way below the 70 parts per trillion advised by ADEM.

“The water MAWSS provides our customers is the same water provided before these new interim health advisory standards were released,” the statement read. “In the Fall of 2022, the EPA is anticipated to release preliminary primary drinking water standards so water utilities can know how to modify treatment processes if necessary to remain compliant.”

Starting next year, MAWSS and other water utilities with over 3,000 customers will be forced to participate in a new monitoring rule to gauge the amount of these substances in drinking water.

Letters sent to the utilities customers said the level of the chemicals would not be lowered by boiling, freezing, or by the water stand. The installation of home, or point-of-use filters can help, according to the letter. The letter also advises customers who are concerned about exposure to visit their doctor.