A water main break near 1501 Navco Road has resulted in a water outage and has resulted in a boil water advisory.

The outage has impacted Mobile Area Water and Sewer System customers on the north and south sides of Interstate 10 from McVay Drive to Dog River.

Out of an abundance of caution, MAWSS asks customers in the affected areas to boil water for three minutes prior to consumption. MAWSS crews will flush the lines and test the water.

Customers will be notified when the boil advisory is lifted.

For additional information, customers should contact the MAWSS customer care line at 694-3165.