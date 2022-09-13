Workers with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) are on the scene of an incident at a building in downtown Mobile.

Officials were called to respond to a flooded basement at the law office of Frazer-Green at 104 St. Francis Street.

“MAWSS crews are on the scene at Frazer-Green to turn off the water. This is not a MAWSS issue,” an email from a MAWSS spokesperson said.

Updates will be provided once they become available.






