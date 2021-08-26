A line break at an intersection in West Mobile is causing low water pressure and possible water outages at a school and subdivision, a Mobile Area Water and Sewer System spokeswoman confirmed in an email Thursday afternoon.

A 12-inch line break at Cottage Hill and McFarland roads is causing issues for MAWSS customers in the area, including at Causey Middle School and the Pollo Place subdivision,” spokeswoman Monica Allen said in a statement.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our customers,” she said.

MAWSS plans to isolate the school by closing valves, thus allowing students to return to class on Friday, Allen said in the statement. The utility is currently investigating a “short-term” solution until a replacement line can be installed.