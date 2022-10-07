Citing an ongoing federal lawsuit, the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) announced Tuesday, Oct. 4, it will stop providing sewer service to new customers in South Mobile County.

The statement comes as a federal lawsuit filed against MAWSS from the Mobile County Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority is ongoing. It claims MAWSS is violating federal law by expanding water service into areas covered by the county’s water service.

In the statement, MAWSS spokeswoman Monica Allen wrote it is an “unsustainable business model” to incur the costs of sewer service alone.

“Meanwhile, County Water neglects its responsibility to provide sewer throughout its areas in South Mobile County,” she wrote.

Allen wrote the latest lawsuit before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock is an attempt to break a contract Mobile County Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority entered into with MAWSS in 1989.

“County Water entered into a written contract in 1989 in which they expressly agreed that MAWSS could ‘retain and expand’ all of its existing water lines at that time within the territory claimed by County Water,” she wrote. “However, over the last 33 years, County Water has unsuccessfully tried to break that contract.”

In the suit, County Water claims MAWSS has shown illegal, competitive behavior because it has advertised itself on its website as a water provider in the area. Specific areas of dispute include the South Alabama Logistics Park development and the Tara Drive development in Travis.

Concerning the Tara Drive development, County Water’s suit claims MAWSS is preparing to provide its own service lines to the area, despite the development off of Schillinger Road being within County Water’s territory.

“Upon information and belief, MAWSS is engineering the installation of its own lines for the Tara Drive development area,” the suit reads. “Upon information and belief, MAWSS has offered the developer significant financial incentives to contract for its services within Mobile County Water’s exclusive service territory in a conspiratorial attempt to damage Mobile County Water.”

In addition to advertising water service on its site, Mobile County water also claims MAWSS illegally provides water service outside its federally designated area.

“Without permission from Mobile County Water, MAWSS currently provides water service in violation of federal law to many customers outside of its authorized service area and inside Mobile County Water’s service area,” the suit reads.

In the statement, Allen wrote MAWSS understands the two systems must work together to deal with growth in the area, but it is also “vigorously defending” the lawsuit.

“We recognize that growth in this area is dependent upon both utilities working together, but MAWSS has been unsuccessful in its attempts to come to a resolution. We are not interested in turf battles, but in what is best for the community,” she wrote. “MAWSS has the additional water and sewer capacity to provide reliable service to the Mobile County area most efficiently, which includes expansion through economic development projects.”