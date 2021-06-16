The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) will spend almost $2 million to fix a broken pipe that spilled more than 500,000 gallons of raw sewage into Hall’s Mill Creek in April.

In May, the MAWSS Board approved a $1.8 million contract with Hemphill Construction Company to fix the issue, according to a press release. More recently, Hemphill has replaced the MAWSS pump with one of its own and will take over maintenance of the area as the issue is fixed, MAWSS spokesperson Monica Allen wrote in an email. The repair is expected to take four to five months to complete.

The spill happened after a 24-inch piece of unlined, ductile iron pipe failed near the creek. Mobile Baykeeper Cade Kistler said he found the spill after several reported fish kills in the area.

Kistler said the problem was 25 feet deep in an area where the pipe is unlined. Normally, the pipe is covered with black plastic, but in the spot where the pipe failed, he said, it was uncovered due to the logistics of sinking the pipe underground. Kistler said the pipe was installed in 1979.

The age of the pipe and the amount of corrosion during that time helped lead to the failure, Kistler said.

According to a May 20 statement from MAWSS, contractors will bore 20 feet under the creek to remedy the situation. Those plans have not changed, Allen said.

“As of June 3, the pipe is at the bottom of the creek,” she said. “When the permanent fix is made, it will be buried underneath.”

The permanent fix will use recycled water pipes, Allen said, which is “common and customary.” The pipe size chosen for the project was based on the usage of the area. Once replaced, the pipe will carry sewage underneath the creek to a manhole, Allen said. Currently, the contractor is using a bypass pump to move the sewage away from the busted pipe.

While a sewage spill of any size is never acceptable, Kistler said, he did applaud MAWSS for its work to fix aging infrastructure that has historically caused spills and sewer overflows.

“It’s a deferred maintenance issue and catching up is hard,” he said. “Any spill that causes fish kills is not OK. Any spill is a violation of the Clean Water Act and is not OK. MAWSS knows that’s not OK.”