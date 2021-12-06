Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will join members of the City Council today for an afternoon retreat in hopes of building stronger relationships in their shared effort to serve citizens. The retreat will be closed to the public, but it will be discussed as part of Tuesday’s council meeting.

Stimpson and the seven council members agreed to spend a few hours together in Baldwin County this afternoon, according to a statement. No city business will be discussed during the retreat, as the focus will be on building stronger personal relationships between the mayor and members of the council — four of whom joined the legislative body last month.

“We have learned many things over the past eight years in office, and one of those is the value of having a close working relationship with members of the City Council,” Stimpson said in a statement. “With four new councilors and three serving their first term in office, I can’t think of better time for a retreat like this.”

Council President C.J. Small said in a statement that he hopes the retreat will lead to better cooperation between the two branches.

“I believe as leaders we need to set the example for our citizens and our staff, and this retreat is a perfect start,” Small said in the statement. “This will give us the opportunity to bridge any possible gaps between the Council and the administration through open dialogue and communication. All sides working together to achieve a common goal over the next four years is important for not only the Council and the administration but for the citizens of Mobile.”