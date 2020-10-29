Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has issued a general curfew order in the city of Mobile beginning at 6:30 p.m. today, citing “power outages at numerous intersections, dangling limbs and traffic lights and leaning or weakened trees” in the wake of Hurricane Zeta. The curfew order does not apply to members of law enforcement, first responders or regular employees of local industries traveling to and from their respective jobs and will end at 6:30 a.m. tomorrow morning.

In a statement this afternoon, the administration said it is “optimistic that power will be restored by tomorrow and this curfew will last only one night.” While figures were not immediately available for Mobile County, as of 2:30 p.m., Alabama Power reported 382,000 outages remain throughout the state and its storm team is “actively restoring power to those affected by the storm.”