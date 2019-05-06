Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office is proposing a 2.5-percent raise for all city employees on the Mobile City Council agenda for Tuesday, May 7.

The item — a $1.6 million budget amendment resolution — is on the council’s agenda for first read, which means it could be delayed a week per the rules of the council.

If everything “holds to schedule,” city spokesman George Talbot said the raise could be approved by both the council and the Mobile County Personnel Board before the end of May and employees could be seeing in the increase on their paychecks by June 14.

Talbot said good fiscal management and restraint has been the key to having the funds available for the raises.

“It’s made possible through — revenue is doing well through the first half [of the year],” he said. “Department heads have been doing a great job controlling costs.”

The raises are expected to cost about $1.3 million, and the remaining $300,000 will be used to hire more personnel in the engineering and grant departments, according to Talbot. He also said the increase in personnel is a direct result of the number of projects the city has in the hopper.

“We’re hoping council will approve this,” he added.