When city officials looked for a way to remedy drainage issues at Mardi Gras Park downtown, they discovered a basement, which made fixing the issues more difficult.

Months later though, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson held a reopening ceremony for the improved park today, hours before the first parade is set to roll.

Executive Director of Public Works Jim DeLapp confirmed that years ago the county tore down a building, left its basement and covered it over with dirt, which made the space on which the park now sits.

“We had to put a drainage system underneath,” he said. “That was half the work.”

The other half of the improvements includes tree planting, bench installation, a walking trail, space for two bandstands, electrical outlets and landscaping, Stimpson said.

The improvements have been completed right before the season’s first downtown parade. Tonight at 6:30 p.m., the Conde Cavaliers roll and Stimpson encouraged Mobilians to come out and watch it.

“I know we lit the tree and called that the start of Carnival season, but when the Conde Cavaliers roll, we know that is really the beginning of Mardi Gras,” he said.

In addition to acknowledging the improvements to the park, Stimpson asked the public works employees in attendance to stand with him on the steps leading up to the public space, as a way to recognize the crews who will spend the next several weeks cleaning up after and preparing the streets before the numerous parades downtown.

The event began with a second-line parade from Government Plaza to Mardi Gras Park. The Blow House band led the second-line, while various city officials, including Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste, held decorative umbrellas.