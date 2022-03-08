Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Tuesday presented an Exceptional Citizenship Medal to University of South Alabama head football coach Kane Wommack during a meeting of the Mobile City Council. One of the mantras at the forefront of the Jaguars’ football program since Wommack’s arrival has been the two-word slogan: “Our City” and Wommack has used “Our City” to drive home the importance of civic engagement and community representation to the young men on his football team.

“Mobile is a very special place to both me and my family,” Wommack said in a press release issued by Stimpson’s office. “I believe in the growth of Mobile and being committed to that in my role as the head coach at South Alabama. A goal of mine is to connect our football program with the City of Mobile, so I’m deeply honored to be recognized in that way. I see myself as an active participant and citizen in the City of Mobile and want to do everything I can to move the dial forward for our city, our university, and our football program.”

Wommack has made a point of emphasis for not only himself, but the student-athletes, coaching and support staff and anyone associated with the program, to embrace the city of Mobile as their own. The Jaguar head coach has been very present in the community through many different platforms.

During the 2021 season, Wommack and the program featured many different elements from the community, incorporating elements such as Mobile native Hank Aaron and his legacy in the season-opening helmet decal, holding a Mardi Gras-style pregame parade on the team’s arrival the stadium, as well as using #OurCity on apparel, videos and other areas within the program.

“Good football coaches develop great players, but great football coaches develop great men. Coach Wommack is teaching his players to use their influence to give back and to represent their community with pride and respect,” Stimpson said. “USA continues to have an incredibly positive impact on Mobile and our citizens. The Jaguar football team has such strong support across our community, and it is great to see these young men equally engaged in the City’s growth and success.”

Stimpson’s office awards Exceptional Citizenship Medals to Mobilians making a positive impact in the community through their positions of influence and actions.