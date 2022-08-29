Satsuma Mayor Mark Barlow told the City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16 he treats each member with respect and expects the same in return from them, responding to one councilor’s claim the body was not “community driven.”

“I’m here every afternoon and almost every Saturday morning. I will gladly meet with any of the elected officials, department heads or whoever to look at any problem, to review what they may have that they want to do, what we might need to put on the budget, how we can prioritize things,” he said. “But if someone feels that they need to accuse me of not caring or not being here, I would challenge that.”

His comments come after Councilwoman Allison Reese, who represents the city’s parks and recreation department, said she did not feel the council was “community driven” in the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

“I just feel like there’s nickels and dimes flying out everywhere, and I’m looking through these books and we’re not even on the same page at all of, like, what is to come about of the city,” she told the council in that meeting.

Reese said the city’s parks and recreation department not having a full-time director prevents any big picture projects from getting done.

Councilman E.L. “Bubba” Phillips agreed the city could benefit from a master plan. “That way you know where you’re going,” he said.

Councilman Randy Little replied the city does have a five-year plan. “Everyone sitting here at this council knows what the issue is. We don’t have those people in those areas that we need. I think we know why those jobs are not getting done,” he said.

Barlow said some of the projects Reese mentioned have been going on for longer than he has served as mayor, and noted the city’s recent hurricane damage and the COVID-19 pandemic caused some projects to take priority over others.

In the Aug. 16 meeting, Barlow enumerated the many projects the city completed in his 21-month tenure as mayor. These included repairs to the city’s library, Steel Creek Lodge and parks facilities, which Hurricane Sally damaged in September 2020.

He said he has also worked to make city operations more transparent.

“Since being mayor, I have tried to livestream our meetings where we’ve had those. Anybody can see it. They can go back and watch it any time they want,” he said. “I don’t know how else I can make it any clearer or let anyone know what’s going on anymore than I’m doing so.”

In a Monday afternoon phone call, Reese emphasized the value of having a full-time parks and recreation director to coordinate citywide events and activities.

“It’s good to have someone in a supervisory role in that department that can take the feedback I get from residents and turn that into actions,” she said. She noted the city did not find a replacement when the last parks and recreation director stepped down, and hopes the city can work to find a replacement.

Reese also said she tries to live by the Golden Rule. “I’m here for the citizens,” she explained. “This is not a personal agenda.”

The Satsuma City Council will have its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.