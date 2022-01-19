After an unsuccessful run for Mobile mayor in 2021, Municipal Judge Karlos Finley will not be retained as a part-time municipal judge, as the Mobile City Council approved three judges on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The three judges appointed to new terms include current part-time Municipal Judge Bucky Thomas and newcomers Freddie Stokes and R. Jeffrey Perloff.

Councilman C.J. Small said he was looking forward to seeing what the fresh faces could do in court.

“I’m anxious to see what the future will hold,” he said. “I hope that the fresh, new ideas will help to move our court forward.”

The appointments will increase the number of part-time judges from two to three. Perloff, Stokes and Thomas will join full-time judges Carvine Adams, Shelbonnie Hall and Presiding Judge Holmes Whiddon on the bench.

In November, the council approved raises for part-time and full-time municipal judges. The three pre-time judges will make $60,000 per year. Whiddon will make $125,000 once he’s reappointed, while Hall and Adams will make $120,000 upon reappointment.

When asked about Finley, Small said the candidate “did not get enough votes” to make the top three.

In a text message, Finley, who was appointed municipal judge in 2015, said he has not received any reasoning for why he wasn’t chosen, despite the fact that he applied, was interviewed and accepted a letter of recommendation from Whiddon himself.

“I think that’s a question best asked to them,” he wrote. “It was their decision.”

Councilman Joel Daves advocated amending the ordinance on municipal judgeships that required the council to go through the application process at the end of each term. Daves said this would lead to a more “public, transparent and robust process.”

“The objective is to get the best people we can on the bench,” Daves said. “There were a number of very highly qualified candidates. I’m happy with the three candidates we chose.”

When asked why the council did not reappoint Finley, Daves declined to comment.

Councilman Scott Jones, who represents District 6, said the issue came down to only having three spots for 12 “very qualified applicants.”

“At the end of the day the top three were elected to serve the city as part-time judges,” he said. “It was very difficult to get to three.”

District 2 Councilman William Carroll called the decision a “democratic process.”

“The process was transparent and open to the public,” he said.

By council rules, most newly introduced items are held over one week. However, appointments to boards and judgeships are typically placed on what is called the “consent agenda.” Councilors usually choose to waive the rules on consent items and those items then come to vote.

This is the process the council used for the new municipal judges and the vote to approve them was unanimous.

Finley finished third in the race for mayor in August, behind Mayor Sandy Stimpson and former Councilman Fred Richardson. Finley received 4,876 votes, or roughly 14 percent of the vote. Richardson took 7,568 votes, or 22 percent, and Stimpson won without a runoff with 21,365, or 62 percent of the vote.