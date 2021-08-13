Candidates for mayor of Mobile discussed infrastructure goals, equity in government and decriminalization of marijuana at a forum Thursday night hosted by the local NAACP branch.

Municipal Judge Karlos Finley, Councilman Fred Richardson, Michael Young and Donavette Ely met virtually to answer questions from two moderators. Incumbent Mayor Sandy Stimpson declined an invitation to participate in the forum.

Asked first about his infrastructure goals, Finley said he wants to see the Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project built and paid for without tolls.

“We have got to have that bridge, but I am not for a toll,” he said. “We need to find other ways to pay for it.”

In addition to the bridge, Finley called the streets in Mobile “horrible” and criticized the current administration for falling behind on projects.

“There is work to be done in the community,” Finley said. “We must hire more public works employees.”

Ely said she would focus on housing, roads, bridges and public transportation as infrastructure goals. Specifically, she wants to extend the hours WAVE buses are available for passengers.

Additionally, Ely wants to focus on clean energy, bike lanes and sidewalks. She said the city should use the American Rescue Plan funds and other possible grants to pay for it.

Richardson took a different approach. He took the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization to task for not spending enough of its federal resources east of Interstate 65. As mayor, Richardson would be chairman of the organization comprised of local government officials and could have more control over where the funding goes.

“I would make sure the money is divided evenly,” he said.

In addition to more even distribution of MPO funds, Richardson said as mayor he would continue to fill in 44 open ditches in Trinity Gardens. Specifically, he said he would hire a grant writer just to find money for the ditches.

Richardson said he also would support Amtrak’s return to Mobile and the Gulf Coast, which he said could bring tourists into the city.

Like Finley, Michael Young said he would work to find a way to build and pay for the new I-10 bridge without tolls. Young also wants to improve public transportation and called it a “big issue.”

“We don’t have the right (bus) routes,” he said. “There aren’t enough stops. We need to invest in transportation and make it work for everyone.”

The candidates were asked about ways to improve equity and inclusion in the city government and throughout the community.

Asked first, Young said he would invest in existing resources to improve inclusion in the city. As mayor, he said he would meet with various groups as well as focus on diversity training for city employees.

Ely said diversity would be the city’s strength under her administration. She said she has friends of many different races and ethnic backgrounds.

“We have to have a mayor who understands them all,” she said. “We have to level the playing field.”

Ely said as mayor she would use resources for housing that would help lift up everyone in the city.

“My goal is to make sure no one is left behind,” she said. “I’m all about inclusion. I’m all about bringing everyone to the table.”

From a government standpoint, Finley said he would work to go above what the Zoghby Act states the city should do. Instead of aiming for 15 percent minority owned business participation in city contracts, Finley said as mayor he would make sure it’s more, especially given that Mobile is a minority-majority city.

“We’ve got to do better than that,” he said.

If a minority owned or disadvantaged business enterprise is not available for a specific program, Finley said, the city should go outside the area to find one.

Richardson blamed Stimpson for not following the Zoghby Act in regards to DBE participation.

“The mayor has to be bold enough to follow the law as written,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to be begging for inclusion.”

The current District 1 councilman took Stimpson to task for hiring $4 million worth of employees outside of the merit system. He also claimed that “few are minorities.”

Richardson also criticized Stimpson for not doing enough to ensure that 15 percent of all contracts go to DBEs. He has previously claimed 15 percent is a requirement for contracts set in the Zoghby Act. It is not a requirement.

The state law that set up the city’s current form of government only requires the city to make a “best effort” to ensure 15 percent of all contracts go to DBEs.

Richardson said as mayor he would focus on free job training through local community colleges.

While the state has approved a law making medical cannabis legal, the four candidates present at the event were asked about the decriminalization of marijuana when it comes to recreational use.

Ely said Mobile should follow what other states and cities have already done and decriminalize the drug she said has “medical significance.”

Young said decriminalizing marijuana would keep people out of already overcrowded prisons.

“We already put enough people in jail,” he said. “What they’re doing is not hurting anybody.”

Young also pointed out that marijuana laws tend to target the black community more than others.

Richardson agreed, saying that a majority of the drug arrests happen in the same communities over and over again.

Stimpson had introduced an ordinance that would give officers discretion over whether to make a custodial arrest for marijuana possession, or give a ticket, Richardson said. The councilman said he was against leaving up to the officer and wanted a uniform policy citywide. Richardson said that is the reason the policy was removed from consideration.

However, the policy was removed after Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich came out against it.

Finley called the prohibition of marijuana a law as “antiquated” as the laws prohibiting alcohol in the 1930s. The judge added that two arrests for possession of marijuana results in a felony, which he called “utterly ridiculous.”

“We are wasting funds and ruining people’s lives over something that is trivial,” he said.