A face on the Mobile media scene since 1993, Cassandra McAboy now takes over as a media specialist for the Mobile City Council.

On the job since April 12, McAboy said she loved her previous job as a digital media producer for Fox10, but was ready for a change after her father died of cancer in December.

“I loved what I did, but I just felt I needed a change of scenery,” she said. “My father died in December and it hit our family hard.”

The Cuba, Alabama native spent 20 years writing mostly for the sports section of The Press-Register before moving on to the television news side of things. Having made one dramatic career pivot already, McAboy said she was weary of moving into public relations.

“I was hesitant at first because it’s so different, but then I thought ‘why not?” She said. “Going from a newspaper to TV was a big jump and so far, so good. It’s still writing, which I love and it’s community engagement, which I love.”

Council President Levon Manzie said McAboy was chosen over other candidates because of her experience with several different mediums throughout her career.

“We liked the fact she was well versed in every aspect of public communication,” he said. “She has an extensive working knowledge of all mediums. We needed someone with that kind of background to keep our constituencies informed.”

While McAboy will be responsible for many of the usual tasks expected of a media specialist or spokesperson, her experience with social media from her time at Fox10 will be a focus as well, Manzie said.

“Each and every day social media is becoming more and more and more a hub where people gather information,” he said. “A strong presence there as well as in traditional media will benefit us.”