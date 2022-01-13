Saraland’s Trevon McAlpine and Vigor’s Michael Towner were named Linemen of the Year in their respective classifications at Thursday’s Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Football and Players of the Year banquet at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery.

The banquet, sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, honors the Mr. Football winner, as well as the Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year for all seven classifications in the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the Alabama Independent School Association.

Thompson standout Ryan Peppins was named the 2021 Mr. Football winner. The player selected as Mr. Football comes from the list of Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year winners. Three finalists are announced in each category prior to the awards banquet, with each finalist invited to attend the banquet.

McAlpine, who has signed with Texas Tech and has already enrolled at the school, was named the Class 6A Lineman of the Year, while Towner, a member of the Wolves’ Class 4A state championship team, was named the Class 4A Lineman of the Year. McAlpine was named Lagniappe’s Class 6A-7A Defensive Player of the Year while Towner was named Lagniappe’s Class 2A-5A Player of the Year.

McAlpine, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman, had 101 tackles this past season, 41 of which were solo stops. He also had 7.5 sacks, 26.5 tackles for a loss, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Towner, a 6-2, 250-pound linebacker, made 113 total tackles this season. He had 10 sacks, 25 quarterback hurries, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

Other players from the Lagniappe coverage area who were finalists for Player of the Year awards included McGill-Toolen running back Braylon McReynolds (Class 6A Back of the Year), UMS-Wright linebacker Robert Courtney (Class 5A Lineman of the Year) and Williamson linebacker Robert Woodyard (Class 4A Lineman of the Year).

Here are this year’s winners:

Class 7A: Back: Ryan Peppins, Thompson; Lineman: Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson.

Class 6A: Back: Earl Woods, Hueytown; Lineman: Trevon McAlpine, Saraland.

Class 5A: Back: DeMarcus Lacey, Pleasant Grove; Lineman: Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road.

Class 4A: Back: Walter Taylor III, Jackson; Lineman: Michael Towner, Vigor.

Class 3A: Back: Jack Hayes, Piedmont; Lineman: T.J. Dudley, Montgomery Catholic.

Class 2A: Back: Logan Washburn, Cleveland; Lineman: Caden Story, Lanett.

Class 1A: Back: Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage; Lineman: Kedrick Brown, Brantley.

AISA: Back: Landon Sims, Escambia Academy; Lineman: Kross Colley, Chambers Academy.