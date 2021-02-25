The McGill-Toolen Catholic baseball teams are welcoming Catholic school teams from across the region this week for the Southeastern Catholic Classic baseball tournament. The 11-team, round-robin event will be played over three days, beginning today (Thursday, Feb. 25).

Archbishop Lipscomb Field, Hank Aaron Stadium and Jacobs Field at the University of Mobile are the three sites where games will be played.

Here is a look at the schedule of games:

THURSDAY, FEB 25

Lipscomb Field: John Carroll Catholic vs. Archbishop Rummel, 3 p.m.; McGill vs. John Carroll, 5:30 p.m.

The Hank: Montgomery-Catholic vs. Resurrection Catholic, 3 p.m.; St. Michael vs. St. Anne-Pacelli, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

Lipscomb Field: Pensacola Catholic vs. St. Paul’s Wolves, 3:30 p.m.; St. Paul’s Wolves vs. McGill, 6 p.m.

The Hank: St. Michael vs. John Carroll, 1 p.m.; Montgomery Catholic vs. Archbishop Rummel, 3:30 p.m.; St. Stanislaus vs. Montgomery Catholic, 6 p.m.

Jacobs Field: Resurrection Catholic vs. St. Anne-Pacelli, 3:30 p.m.; St. Anne-Pacelli vs. Teurlings Catholic, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

Lipscomb Field: McGill vs. St. Anne-Pacelli, noon; St. Michael vs. Teurlings Catholic, 2:30 p.m.; McGill vs. St. Stanislaus, 5 p.m.

The Hank: St. Paul’s Wolves vs. Teurlings, 10:30 a.m.; Archbishop Rummel vs. St. Paul’s Wolves, 1 p.m.; Pensacola Catholic vs. Archbishop Rummel, 3:30 p.m.; St. Michael vs. Pensacola Catholic, 6 p.m.

Jacobs Field: John Carroll vs. St. Stanislaus, 11 a.m.