The first-ever football game between area Catholic schools McGill-Toolen and St. Michael at the Archbishop Lipscomb Sports Complex Friday night found the Yellow Jackets rolling to a 27-7 victory.

Class 4A St. Michael stayed with Class 6A McGill in the early stages, but it seemed each time the Cardinals threatened, the McGill defense came up with a stop or a turnover. And when St. Michael scored early in in the third quarter to cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 13-7, McGill matched the score less than a minute later to lead 20-7. St. Michael, which committed five turnovers in the game, including a muffed catch on a punt that McGill recovered and parlayed into a touchdown on the next play, could not find the end zone the rest of the way.

“I thought our guys played exceptionally well,” McGill-Toolen head coach Norman Joseph said after the game. “Our defense put some pressure on their offense and then offensively I thought we ran the ball. We needed to run the ball and we came around. Our offensive line is playing better every week and our quarterbacks are throwing some pretty good strikes for us and receivers are making some plays.

“(St. Michael) did some things defensively that created some issues for us, but I was real proud of the way we ran the football and that allowed us to stay on the field and run some other things that helped us get in the end zone.”

The McGill rushing attack led the way for the Yellow Jackets, long with the play of its defense, coming up with the five turnovers. Tony Inge III carried the ball 13 times for 146 yards, while Timothy Talbot rushed for 100 yards. Neither was involved in the scoring, though.

McGill built a 13-0 halftime lead with an Andrew Murchison to Albert Haywood scoring pass of 4 yards early in the second period. Kicker Henry Green would later add field goals of 27 yards and 28 yards, the second one with 18.9 seconds left in the half, to complete the Yellow Jackets’ first-half scoring.

Ezra Sexton scored a touchdown on a 4-yard run for St. Michael with 9:24 left in the third period, but at the 8:38 mark McGill answered when Aaden Shamburger ran into the end zone from a yard out for a TD. Late in the quarter, following the St. Michael fumbled on an attempt to field a punt, Murchison threw a TD pass to Tristen Bower that covered 23 yards to close out the scoring.

“I think our guys were just ready to play,” Joseph said. “When those type of things happen, whether it’s a turnover or stopping them on fourth down, whatever the situation, or they drop a punt — we were able to cash in on that on the very next play, we knocked it in — that created a very big separation in the score.”

McGill has now won three straight games after starting the season 0-2. The loss dropped St. Michael to 3-3 on the year.

“It’s totally different,” Joseph said of his team’s play compared to how it play to open the season. “You’ve got two young quarterbacks that are playing outstanding football, they complement each other, they complement the team. And then that first ball game there wasn’t that many varsity snaps with those two guys. So I feel like we’re jelling offensively and our defense is playing strong. All season long our defense has played well and now our offense is coming around.”

McGill-Toolen entertains Baldwin County next Friday while St, Michael is at home against Orange Beach on Thursday.