McGill-Toolen Catholic High School will reopen to students on Wednesday, August 12 for traditional in-person instruction and a virtual learning option, the school announced in a letter to parents and students Friday morning.

The “Safe at School, Welcome Back Jackets” plan is a result of feedback from parents, faculty members and a number of various school task forces, Principal Michelle Haas wrote in the letter.

“We are excited to welcome our students back to campus for the first time since March,” she wrote. “Please know that providing the best education in the safest environment for our students and faculty is our priority and we have worked tirelessly to prepare a plan for our return.”

The school will provide a number of learning models, but the two standard procedures entering the 2020-2021 school year will either be traditional, in-person learning, or virtual classrooms for students who feel uncomfortable returning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks, or face coverings will be required to be worn while students are on campus with a few exceptions for eating and drinking, as well as participating in outdoor activities that are properly socially distanced.

The virtual classroom option would use video conferencing software and would allow students to attend all seven classes remotely.

“All assessments will be administered on campus, but Virtual Classroom students will take those assessments after the regular school day ends to guarantee social distancing and maximize safety protocols,” Haas wrote. “Students with extended illness or who must quarantine due to COVID-19 may also use Virtual Classroom on a temporary basis.”

For students who choose the virtual classroom and have an activity, like football, band volleyball or basketball, that meets first period, the students cannot attend that class because there wouldn’t be enough time to get home between when the first period ends and second period begins.

“You may attend after-school practices with parent permission,” Haas wrote.

Parents interested in the virtual option should contact their child’s guidance counselor at 445-2935 by Aug. 5.

The school will start a hybrid learning model if the number of students on campus has to be limited. In this model, students would attend class on campus twice per week and learn from home three times per week.

“On Friday, students will be able to schedule tutoring with teachers remotely and work on both individual and group assignments virtually,” Haas wrote. “Teachers will use video conferencing for students not on campus when appropriate or give alternate assignments that may be completed independently.”

A distance learning model will be put in use if students cannot return to campus. Students in this model will follow a traditional Monday-Thursday schedule virtually, with Friday remaining open for tutoring.

In addition to the learning models and the mask requirement, the school will limit personal interactions among students by: suspending all before-school activities, except for first period athletics; limited student-teacher conferences to after school only; the library will be available by appointment only; students will not be allowed to use the restroom during class changes; students will not have access to snack and drink machines; only essential visitors will be allowed on campus; lockers will not be used and student dismissal will be staggered, among other restrictions.

In addition, the classrooms, bathrooms and other common areas at the school will be sanitized nightly, Haas wrote. The drinking spout on all water fountains will be disabled and replaced with a bottle filler attachment.