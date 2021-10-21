The season didn’t start off in good fashion for the McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets, but it sure has picked up after the first two games. McGill opened the season with back-to-back losses but is currently on a six-game win streak, including last week’s 55-12 blasting of Blount in a Class 6A, Region 1 meeting.

That victory leaves the Yellow Jackets in a tie with Spanish Fort for second place in the region standings at 5-1 (McGill is 6-2 overall) and earned them Lagniappe Team of the Week honors. The Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

McGill and head coach Norman Joseph was presented the Team of the Week banner Wednesday afternoon. MCSO Deputy Cedric Bradley helped present the banner, with MCSO Deputy Jed Thomas also in attendance.

This week the Yellow Jackets travel to Spanish Fort — McGill closes its season playing five of its final six games of the year on the road — for sole possession of second place in the standings, which is good for a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

“I feel like we are really playing well,” head coach Norman Joseph said. “It has taken a while. I’m not going to tell you that from Day 1 we knew exactly what we were doing, but it has been on both sides, players and coaches. It has been learning terminology for the players and for the coaches. There were a few holdovers, but I had to get to know these guys and find out who the playmakers are and it just took a while. Those first two games we just had to learn, but we have gradually gotten better each week. And last week against Blount I thought it was our best game in all three phases. So, hopefully, we’ll continue to get better each week.”