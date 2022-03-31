Barry Dunning Jr. capped off his stellar basketball career at McGill-Toolen on Thursday when the 6-foot-6 Arkansas signee was selected the Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Basketball winner for 2022.

Dunning was also named the Class 6A boys Player of the Year at the awards luncheon, held at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Montgomery. He wasn’t the only Mobile-area player to receive Player of the Year honors as Baker’s Labaron Philon, just a sophomore, won the Class 7A boys honor.

Davidson’s Kelsey Thompson was a Class 7A girls Player of the Year finalist, but the award went to Hoover’s Reniya Kelly. Hazel Green’s Samiya Steele, the 6A Player of the Year, was named Miss Basketball for 2022.

Dunning was recently selected as the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He becomes the first McGill-Toolen player to be selected as Mr. Basketball. J.D. Davison, a freshman at Alabama this season, won the award the previous two seasons.

“It means a lot,” Dunning said of winning 7A Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball. “It’s just a lot of hard work that went into it. I want to thank God for everything; I want to thank my mom and my dad, the McT program, and a big shoutout to my (deceased) grandmother. She always believed in me. It’s just a blessing. It shows that if you keep God first and you work hard that your dreams will come true.”

Leading McGill back to the Final Four state tournament, Dunning averaged 24.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists a game. He also produced 128 steals and had 67 blocked shots. He also led the Alabama team to victory in the recent Alabama-Mississippi High School All-Star Game in Clinton, Miss., where he was named the Most Valuable Player on the Alabama squad.

“I really wanted that state title, but things happen for a reason,” Dunning said. “This is a great way to end my senior season.”

McGill head coach Phillip Murphy was on hand for the luncheon. He said Dunning wasn’t just a leader for the Yellow Jackets on the basketball court.

“It’s a great way (for Barry) to cap it off. It’s been a long journey,” Murphy said. “He’s come a long way for our school and our program. The recognition that he’s brought to us is just fantastic. He couldn’t be more deserving. He’s just a fantastic kid.

“He’s a high-character individual, and if you know his parents there’s a good reason why. Unfortunately he lost his grandmother last year and she was a big part of his life, too, and a big reason for what he is today and who he is.”

Philon, who helped lead Baker to the Class 7A Final Four state tournament, has already received several college scholarship offers as a sophomore. The 6-4 guard averaged 24.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He made 77 3-point baskets and also produced 79 steals. He, like Dunning, was a first-team ASWA All-State selection.

“It’s an unbelievable honor to have a chance to coach that kid,” Baker head coach David Armstrong said. “And for him to win it as a sophomore is huge. He deserved the award. He’s played great all year and he’s a guy who’s going to contend for the Mr. Basketball award here going forward. We’re just proud of him and proud of what he’s been able to accomplish.”

Philon said the award came as a surprise to him.

“It’s great. I didn’t think I was going to win it, you know — I’m a sophomore coming in and the (other finalists) are seniors,” Philon said. “But you know, it’s good for me to win. I thank everybody who voted for me to win and the whole organization.”

With two more years remaining, Philon said the award serves as incentive for him to continue to work hard as he moves forward.

“I think I’ll have a chance to win it (Mr. Basketball) because I’m going to come back way harder than I did this year. And then I’ll have another year the year after that,” he said. “The season was great. I learned how to be more mature.”

The remaining Player of the Year winners include: Girls: Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville, 5A; Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler, 4A; Ella Jane Conwell, Prattville Christian, 3A; Molly Heard, Pisgah, 2A; Timya Thurman, Linden, 1A: Jasmyn Butts, Glenwood, AISA. Boys: Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley, 5A; Antonio Kite, Anniston, 4A; Cole Millican, Plainview, 3A; Anthony Johnson, Midfield, 2A; Will Bonner, Belgreen, 1A; Robert Rose, Autauga Academy, AISA.